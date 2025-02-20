Virat Kohli's PRANK on Shubman Gill Ahead of Bangladesh Clash Shows Bonhomie in Team India | WATCH VIDEO

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It is no secret that Virat Kohli is a jovial character and loves to play a prank or two on his mates. And, match-eve was no different. During Team India's practice session on Wednesday, Kohli was seen upbeat ahead of their opener. This is a good sign to see that he is relaxed despite all the pressure from around. Kohli was spotted playing a prank on young Shubman Gill when the entire team cam in a huddle for a chat. Kohli pushed the back of Gill's knees. The India opener was taken by surprise as he was not expecting it. Kohli and the rest of his teammates had a huge laughter at Gill's expense. This highlights the bonhomie that exists within the team.

WATCH VIDEO

IND vs BAN PREVIEW

Meanwhile, India take on Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener. The match will take place at the iconic Dubai International Stadium (DIS) in Dubai. Without a doubt, India start overwhelming favourites in this given their record against them. Also, without Shakib-al-Hasan, it would be difficult for Bangladesh to put pressure on India. We understand that the pitch would be good for batters and there would be true bounce.

The two Asian cricketing giants have met each other 41 times in ODI cricket. The Men in Blue hold a dominant stance as they have 32 wins and eight losses , while the Bangla Tigers have eight wins and 32 losses. One match ended without a result. In the past six ODI encounters, both side have won three times each, with the Indian side having the latest win.