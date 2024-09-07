sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 17:28 IST, September 7th 2024

Duleep Trophy: Pant's fifty, Sarfaraz's aggression give India B control

The audacity of Rishabh Pant, who made a fifty, and Sarfaraz Khan helped India B waddle past persistent India A pacers to post a momentum grabbing second innings total of 150 for six after Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy match here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:28 IST, September 7th 2024