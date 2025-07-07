Republic World
Updated 7 July 2025 at 18:13 IST

Shocking World Test Championship Statistic Bursts The Myth Around 'Bazball', England Leave Bangladesh And West Indies Behind In Unwanted List

IND vs ENG: India defeated England by 336 runs in the Edgnsaton Test. This was India's first win at the venue in 58 years. The next Test match of the series will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground from July 10, 2025

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Follow: Google News Icon
Ben Stokes after the completion of the second IND vs ENG Test
Ben Stokes after the completion of the second IND vs ENG Test | Image: Associated Press

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series: Shubman Gill's Team India defied all odds to defeat England by 336 runs in the second Test match of the ongoing India vs England series. India scored over 1,000 runs in the Test match and batted England out of the competition. Ben Stokes' England have always fancied chasing in the fourth innings of a Test match, but this time around, they fell victim to their own game plan.

The surface of the Edgbaston Test match has now become the talk of the town. After the culmination of the second Test match, English skipper Ben Stokes said that the conditions did not suit his team and the surface ended up becoming more of a subcontinent pitch. The next Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series will be played at the iconic Lord's Stadium, and England will certainly look to return the favor to India.

England Overtake Pakistan And Bangladesh In Unwanted List

It is safe to say that the English cricket team succumbed under their weight of expectations. The loss at Edgbaston has now taken England ahead of Pakistan and Bangladesh in an unwanted list. This was England's 26th defeat in the World Test Championship. England have now become a country with the most losses in World Test Championship.

England have always taken the credit of being a side that has revolutionized Test cricket, but if we look at the numbers, they paint a different picture.

Teams With Most Losses In World Test Championship

  • 26: England, from 67 matches (33 wins and 8 draws)
  • 25: Bangladesh from 33 matches (5 wins and 3 draws)
  • 25: West Indies from 41 matches (10 wins and 6 draws)
  • 20: Pakistan from 40 matches (13 wins and 7 draws)
  • 20: Sri Lanka from 39 matches (13 wins and 6 draws)
  • 20: India from 58 matches (32 wins and 6 draws)

England Bolstered By Gus Atkinson's Return

Despite being outplayed by India in Edgbaston, England have good news that has come down their way. England, who already had Jofra Archer in their squad, have now been strengthened by Gus Atkinson's return. Atkinson has taken 55 wickets from the 12 Test matches that he has played so far, and hence he can be the X-factor that Ben Stokes needs heading into the Lord's Test.

