Shocking World Test Championship Statistic Bursts The Myth Around 'Bazball', England Leave Bangladesh And West Indies Behind In Unwanted List

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series: Shubman Gill's Team India defied all odds to defeat England by 336 runs in the second Test match of the ongoing India vs England series. India scored over 1,000 runs in the Test match and batted England out of the competition. Ben Stokes' England have always fancied chasing in the fourth innings of a Test match, but this time around, they fell victim to their own game plan.
The surface of the Edgbaston Test match has now become the talk of the town. After the culmination of the second Test match, English skipper Ben Stokes said that the conditions did not suit his team and the surface ended up becoming more of a subcontinent pitch. The next Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series will be played at the iconic Lord's Stadium, and England will certainly look to return the favor to India.
It is safe to say that the English cricket team succumbed under their weight of expectations. The loss at Edgbaston has now taken England ahead of Pakistan and Bangladesh in an unwanted list. This was England's 26th defeat in the World Test Championship. England have now become a country with the most losses in World Test Championship.
England have always taken the credit of being a side that has revolutionized Test cricket, but if we look at the numbers, they paint a different picture.
Despite being outplayed by India in Edgbaston, England have good news that has come down their way. England, who already had Jofra Archer in their squad, have now been strengthened by Gus Atkinson's return. Atkinson has taken 55 wickets from the 12 Test matches that he has played so far, and hence he can be the X-factor that Ben Stokes needs heading into the Lord's Test.
