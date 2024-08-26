Published 15:54 IST, August 26th 2024
Enraged Carlos Brathwaite Vents Out Anger On Helmet, Smashes It Out of the Park After Given Out
Carlos Brathwaite cut out an angry figure after being given out wrongly in the Max60 T10 league. The West Indies all-rounder smashed his helmet out of the park.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Carlos Brathwaite smashes helmet out of the park. | Image: screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:54 IST, August 26th 2024