'Even at Number 11' - Under-Fire Ex-CSK Captain MS Dhoni Finds Support From Ex-RCB Stalwart Chris Gayle Amid IPL 2025 Season

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni: Is this his last season? Is he even fit enough to play at this level? Why doesn't he promote himself in the batting order? These are questions legendary MS Dhoni has been facing for roughly three seasons now. But again, even at 43 - he has the power to fill up the stadiums anywhere in India.

One reckons Dhoni was purely retained at 43 because of the fact that he is Dhoni. Former IPL icon Chris Gayle, someone who has seen Dhoni from close quarters, hailed the former CSK captain and highlighted his star power. Gayle claimed that Dhoni brings a lot of value to the cash-rich league and hence one should not push him.

‘With Dhoni, he brings a lot of value to the IPL’

"With Dhoni, he brings a lot of value to the IPL. You want to see him as long as possible and want him to stay. You don't want to push him. When you start to hear that noise, people are going to send a wrong message to such a great player and a great person. You don't want to send such a message to a guy like Dhoni because he brings so much value in IPL,” Chris Gayle told Inside Sport.

“For someone who has won the championship so many times, if he goes from the IPL, it will take a little bit of drop. What he has done for his franchise it is fantastic. Wherever CSK plays in India, it is all about the Whistle Podu. That is the power and that is what he brings to the IPL," he added.

CSK THUS FAR IN IPL 2025