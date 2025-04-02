sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 2nd 2025, 11:16 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IPL In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj
Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj | Image: X

Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The Bengaluru-based franchise are holding the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a +2.266. RCB have played two matches as of now in the tournament and won both of them. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans stand in the fourth place on the standings with two points and have a net run rate of +0.625.

Here are all the Live Streaming Details of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match

Where will Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match be played?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL match be played?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be played on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL match in India?

The live broadcast of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL match in India?

The live streaming of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be available on JioHotstar in India.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans live on Willow TV.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans live on SkyGo.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans live on Foxtel.

