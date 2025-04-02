Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IPL In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Updated April 2nd 2025, 11:16 IST
Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The Bengaluru-based franchise are holding the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a +2.266. RCB have played two matches as of now in the tournament and won both of them. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans stand in the fourth place on the standings with two points and have a net run rate of +0.625.
The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be played on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.
The live broadcast of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
The live streaming of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be available on JioHotstar in India.
Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans live on Willow TV.
Fans in the UK can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans live on SkyGo.
Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans live on Foxtel.
Published April 2nd 2025, 11:16 IST