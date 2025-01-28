'What Is His Status?: Ex-Cricketer Raises Concern Over Shami's Absence From India's Playing XI In T20Is vs England

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami is currently facing a lot of questions over his return to Team India. The acclaimed Indian pacer hasn't been used much lately despite being announced for the T20Is. Shami has failed to make a comeback for the national team and has spent the last two games warming the benches. Naturally, concerns become apparent about the pacer's level of fitness and readiness to make a successful return.

Ex-Cricketer Concerned Over Mohammad Shami

Amid concern over Mohammad Shami after not being in the past two T20I matches against England, former India cricketer Akash Chopra wonders about Shami's status on the team as there is no news from the NCA and the dressing room.

“At some stage, he has to play. This month is about to come to an end. Your T20I series will be more than half done by the end of the day. If he doesn't play, then what is his status? What is his actual status? There is no news from the dressing room and the NCA. What is his status?

India's Mohammed Shami shares a light moment with chief coach Gautam Gambhir during the practice session ahead of their first T20 match against England, in Kolkata | Image: AP Photo

“Shami has to play. If he doesn't play, I am personally worried. He hasn't played for 15 months. If he plays international cricket, he can only be ready then. If Shami is not playing, you have to wonder about his status at some point. It's not like you aren't playing him because of the bowling combination. There is no update regarding his status. I just hope to see him play,” Akash Chopra said in one of his videos on his YouTube Channel.

India's New Batting Coach Opens Up On Shami's Absence

At the pre-match presser in Rajkot, the new batting coach for Team India, Sitanshu Kotak, stated that the pacer is in perfect form. He went on to say that head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav will decide how to manage his workload during the T20I series.