'They Need To Be In Form': Ex-Cricketer Stresses The Vital Role Of Rohit & Kohli When India Begins Champions Trophy Campaign

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli await a DRS review during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

With all roads leading to the Champions Trophy, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's performances. The Indian skipper roared back to form as he scored his 32nd ODI ton against England in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. However, Kohli is yet to make an impact as he has not scored big since his century against Australia in the Perth Test in November 2024. A veteran cricketer has highlighted the need for Rohit and Kohli to remain in form for India when they begin their Champions Trophy campaign.

Sri Lankan Legend Highlights Importance of Rohit & Kohli for India's Champions Trophy Bid

Sri Lanka's spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan focused on the need for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to be in form as the ICC Champions Trophy approaches. Muralitharan emphasized the need for the top players to be in form as they could play a pivotal role for Team India in the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai and Pakistan.

“Definitely, because they are world-class players. Always say class is permanent (and) form is only temporary. So they will come to the (batting) form. Rohit has scored a hundred and Virat will also will come to form. Definitely, they need to be in form in this tournament for India to win," Muttiah Muralitharan said to PTI during a launch event.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Muralitharan Reveals How Asian Teams Could Have An Advantage In CT 2025

With the Champions Trophy in mind, Muttiah Muralitharan said that the team from the Asian subcontinent could have an advantage as they would possess a balanced attack for the conditions on offer in Pakistan and UAE.

“It's (spin bowling) more important because wickets will help the spinners in Pakistan, even in the UAE. I think spinners will play a big role in this tournament. There are a lot of good spinners in the world because if you take India, there are about four spinners in the squad and if you take Afghanistan, they (also) have a good spin attack (and) even Bangladesh. Every subcontinent country has good spinners.

"India has an all-round attack because they got very good spinners and fast bowlers as well. Even Pakistan has also got the same. These subcontinent countries have a balanced attack for this kind of playing conditions," Muralitharan said.