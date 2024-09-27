sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Ex-India Star Disappointed for 'Unlucky' Kuldeep Yadav as He Sits on the Bench in Home Test Match

Published 14:26 IST, September 27th 2024

Ex-India Star Disappointed for 'Unlucky' Kuldeep Yadav as He Sits on the Bench in Home Test Match

Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion disappointed former Indian star Wasim Jaffer, who said he was unfortunate not to be able to play in front of his home crown in Kanpur.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav participates in a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, September 27th 2024