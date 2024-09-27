Published 14:26 IST, September 27th 2024
Ex-India Star Disappointed for 'Unlucky' Kuldeep Yadav as He Sits on the Bench in Home Test Match
Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion disappointed former Indian star Wasim Jaffer, who said he was unfortunate not to be able to play in front of his home crown in Kanpur.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Kuldeep Yadav participates in a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:25 IST, September 27th 2024