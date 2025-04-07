Ex-PAK Batter Highlights Lack Of Common Sense In PCB, Quotes Tomato Seller While Bashing Md. Rizwan And Co.

The Pakistan cricket team no longer looks like a bunch of international players representing their country. The sudden downfall of the Pakistan cricket team is a perfect blueprint for other boards to observe and learn what not to do and how not to run an international team.

The biggest factor behind the Pakistan cricket team's downfall is their cricket board, the PCB, and its method to pick and nurture players. The PCB takes a lot of pride in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is technically played on pitches that are roads and nothing else. Few years back, the Pakistan cricket team went from being a reputed side to being an unpredictable side. Few years later, Pakistan has now become just mere pushovers and nothing else. The team doesn't learn from its failures, and the players don't take the losses into account.

This has been the story of the Pakistan cricket team lately, and at this point in time, it seems as if there is no revival.

Basit Ali Goes Out All Guns Blazing Against The PCB

Pakistan were knocked out of three consecutive ICC trophies in the group stage itself: the ODI World Cup (2023), T20 World Cup (2024), and the Champions Trophy (2025). This testifies to the current state of the Pakistan cricket team. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has now expressed his frustration with the PCB and has demanded the immediate resignation of the selection committee.

"The selection committee appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board should resign immediately. They have no idea how to make teams. From the Champions Trophy until now, it has been a flop show. What is more baffling is the fact that even the tomato seller was asking me why we didn't pick spinners for such an important tournament as the Champions Trophy. The Head Coach Aaqib Javed should resign too," said Ali while speaking on his YouTube channel.

New Zealand Bash Pakistan Brutally