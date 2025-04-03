'Eyes on Game, Not The Noise' - Has Shubman Gill Subtly Roasted Virat Kohli After GT's Win Over RCB? Fans Wildly Speculate

IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Is there tension brewing between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill? While one obviously cannot confirm that, but a social media post from the Gujarat captain after their 84-run win over Bengaluru on Wednesday has sparked wild speculations on social space.

His post read, 'Eyes on Game, Not The Noise'. Now, it is the last three words that has stirred all the confusion here. ‘Not The Noise’, was Gill talking about Kohli's persona? Fans think, yes! For a long time, Gill has been touted as the ‘Next Kohli’ in cricketing parlons and hence comparisons between the two cricketers is common. Here is the Gill post that has become the talking point here.

Fans Make Wild Speculations

‘Restricting them to 170 was a good effort’

"We have seen on this ground.. restricting them to 170 was a good effort. The wicket has something in it sometimes; you can score 250 as well as get early wickets, there was something for the fast bowlers in the first 7-8 overs and we knew if we pick early wickets then we are in the game," Gill said after the big win.