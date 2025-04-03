Mohammed Siraj Cuts The Cake, Jos Buttler-Shubman Gill Bond - How GT Celebrated First Away Win Over RCB in IPL 2025 | WATCH

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans were over the moon after their first away win of the season and for Siraj it was a big moment. The Titans annihilated the Royal Challengers by 84 runs on Wednesday to register the win. Now, with a win under the belt - Gujarat would feel confident about their chances this season.

Also, it was a emotional occasion for ex-RCB star Mohammed Siraj, who picked up three wickets against his former franchise. Following the win, it was Siraj who cut the cake in front of all his new teammates. It was a moment of joy for the side, as fans got to see Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler bond during the celebrations. The Gujarat-based franchise's official social media handle posted the clip of the celebrations and it has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, Siraj was the star for GT's bowling as he bowled figures of 3/19 in his four overs.

When the time came for GT's batting, Jos Buttler blew away the RCB bowling line up. He scored an aggressive 73 off 39 balls to get Gujarat Titans to the target with only 13 balls to spare.

The loss against GT marked RCB's first loss during the 2025 IPL season.

Updated Points Table After RCB's Loss To GT

After the loss of RCB against GT, RCB lost the top step of the Indian Premier League table and fell down to third place. As RCB went down to third place, they were replaced by Punjab Kings in first and Delhi Capitals in second on the table.