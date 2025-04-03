IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj Comes Back To Haunt RCB With Stunning Spell, Not Retaining Turns Into Massive Blunder For Bengaluru

Indian Premier League: Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj led the Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling attack with his scintillating spell and helped his side seal a dominating win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The Titans clinched a comfortable eight-wicket triumph over the IPL 2025 table topper, the Bengaluru-based franchise. One of the major talking points from the game was Siraj's performance against his former franchise. The Indian pacer picked up three wickets and gave just 19 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80. The 31-year-old was also named the 'Player of the Match'.

Siraj spent seven years with the Royal Challengers, from 2018 to 2024. But before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, RCB did not retain the star pacer. During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, many franchises placed their bids, but the Gujarat Titans roped in the right-arm pacer at the end for a staggering amount of Rs 12.25 crore.

In his return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Siraj's impressive spell in the powerplay saw him dismissing Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt. Later in the 19th over, Siraj dismissed Liam Livingstone. What it seemed not retaining Siraj turned into a massive blunder for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

'I Was A Bit Emotional': Mohammed Siraj

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Siraj accepted that he was feeling a bit emotional before the start of the game. He added that everything changed once he started bowling.

“I was a bit emotional. I was here for 7 years, changed jersery from red to blue and was emotional but once I got the ball I was fine... I had been playing consistently, but during the break I corrected my mistakes and worked on my fitness. Once I was picked up by Gujarat Titans, I spoke to Ashish Bhai. He (Nehra) tells me to go enjoy your bowling and Ishu (Ishant) Bhai tells me what line and length to bowl…,” Siraj said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

RCB Drop To Third Place On IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the defeat against GT, RCB dropped to the third place on the IPL 2025 with a net run rate of +1.320. While GT hold the fourth place with four points and have a net run rate of +0.807.