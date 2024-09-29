Published 18:24 IST, September 29th 2024
Facilities in new Centre of Excellence will keep India best in all formats: VVS Laxman
The erstwhile National Cricket Academy (NCA), which was operating at the Chinnaswamy Stadium premises since 2000, was rebranded as BCE and moved closer to the international airport, and the facility was inaugurated by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
VVS Laxman | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:24 IST, September 29th 2024