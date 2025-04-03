Nitish Reddy Hails SRH Skipper Pat Cummins For Being 'Calm And Composed', Highlights All-Rounder's Ability To Handle Pressure

Indian Premier League: Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, April 3rd, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy hailed SRH captain Pat Cummins for being able to handle pressure.

In the previous season, Pat Cummins led the Hyderabad-based franchise to the IPL 2025 Final, where they conceded defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Cummins bagged 18 wickets at an economy rate of 9.28 and an average of 31.44. Meanwhile, with the bat, the Australian scored 136 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 143.16 and an average of 22.67.

‘Pat Cummins Is An Extremely Calm And Composed Leader’: Nitish Kumar Reddy

While speaking on JioHotstar, Nitish Kumar Reddy lauded Cummins and said that the Australian is a 'calm and composed' leader. The youngster added that the way Cummins manages the side helps to boost the team's confidence.

“He is an extremely calm and composed leader. The way he handles pressure is remarkable. When you see your captain managing things so smoothly, it instils confidence in the entire group. His composure helps us believe that we can always make a comeback. As a captain, he is brilliant, and I truly enjoy playing under his leadership,” Nitish Kumar Reddy told JioHotstar.

SRH Faced KKR Last Time In IPL 2024 Final

The Hyderabad-based franchise stand in the eight place with two points and have a net run rate of -0.871. SRH have played three games so far and managed to clinch just one win.

The last time Hyderabad took on Kolkata was in the IPL 2024 Final, where Cummins' side suffered an eight-wicket defeat and failed to get their hands on the silverware. The upcoming match will be the perfect opportunity for SRH to take revenge against KKR.