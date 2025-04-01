IPL 2025: After Threatening To Pull Out Of Hyderabad, SRH Settle Dispute With HCA, Details Inside

Updated April 1st 2025, 22:27 IST
The Hyderabad Cricket Association has finally sorted out their difference with the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Earlier, SRH had threatened to pull out of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
As per a Cricbuzz report, SRH had accused HCA of blackmailing and threatening his staff while they also alleged that the corporate boxes were locked much before during their match against the Lucknow Super Giants.
Now, the HCA has issued a press release citing that the issue has been resolved. As quoted by the Hindustan Times, the press release read, "During the discussions, SRH proposed strictly adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and BCCI, ensuring that 10% of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly. HCA, in turn, proposed maintaining the existing allocation of passes in each category, in line with the long-standing practice followed over the years."
As per the report, HCA will continue to get 3900 complimentary passes for IPL games in Hyderabad. Additionally, HCA has assured that their staff will handle all the matters regarding SRH very professionally. It has also been decided that both parties will work together to enhance the audience viewing experience at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. SRH had earlier also informed the BCCI and the IPL management of their problems with the HCA.
SRH entered IPL in 2013, after the previous Hyderabad-based team Deccan Chargers was dissolved due to financial issues. SRH have managed to amass a solid fanbase, and its popularity is growing over the years. David Warner led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016. Last year, they came close but lost to a superior Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL final.
