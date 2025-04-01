Shreyas Iyer Wins Battle Of Most Expensive Captains As Punjab Kings Thrash Lucknow Super Giants By 8 Wickets In IPL Clash

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants faced off in their Indian Premier League match on 1st April 2025. The match was played in Lucknow as Punjab Kings travelled to the Super Giants home ground. In the IPL clash, Punjab Kings defeated home team Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets to make it two wins in two matches. As for the Lucknow Super Giants, this was their second loss in three games. As Punjab Kings won their match, they joined Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the only undefeated teams in the IPL so far.

Punjab Kings Thrash Lucknow Super Giants By 8 Wickets

Punjab Kings thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets in Lucknow. Punjab Kings had won the toss and decided to bowl first. As Lucknow Super Giants were put down to bat, star Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh shined with the ball once again as he took three wickets. Arshdeep Singh bowled figures of 3/43 in his four overs.

While batting there were several performances by Punjab Kings players which includes Prabhsimran Singh who made 69 off 34 balls. After the fall of Prabhsimran's wicket, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera took charge as they played aggressive knocks of 52 and 43.

Rishabh Pant Fails With The Bat Once Again For LSG

Rishabh Pant who became the most expensive player in IPL history after he was sold for 27 crores to LSG, failed with the bat once again. He only managed to score 2 runs before he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell. In total Rishabh Pant has only scored 17 runs in three matches in the 2025 IPL season.

