Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are fighting hard to conclude their tournament with a consolation win. For Mumbai Indians, it has been a season to forget as they struggled to attain wins throughout the competition. The piling up of losses eliminated their chances of qualifying for the playoffs but the support of the fans is still there. Fanatics have turned up in huge numbers at the Wankhede, cheering for their team at every favorable instance.

Rohit Sharma's swift movement gets applauded by fans

One of the cases of the sort prevailed on the final delivery of the 16th over. Romario Shepherd bowled a low full-toss, and it was there to be hit, KL Rahul made the right connection and it looked like a boundary the moment it hit the bat. However, Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at the point, made the right movement and fielded the ball within a fraction of a second. Upon gathering the ball, Sharma quickly released it as well, not letting the batsmen sneak even a single.

Flying Rohit Sharma 🔥



Jadeja was never this good. pic.twitter.com/GmRZWD0woW — Rohitified (@Pnicogen45)

Rohit Sharma's field effort was emphatically cheered by the crowd, and users on social media also acknowledged the effort of the "Hitman". Here are a few of the reactions to Rohit Sharma's impeccable save.

Top class dive from ROHIT SHARMA to save Four runs for mumbai Indians 🔥



Still people doubt Rohit Sharma's fitness lmao 🤣 #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/tIPnufqSWs — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh)

Flying Rohit Sharma!!!!



Joke is on those who calls Rohit Sharma unfit 😂#MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/3X7AfCfxfd — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_)

Harsha Bhogle: 🗣️



" Entire stadium erupted for Rohit Sharma just for his one effort. Show the kind of love he gets in wankhede." #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/9iWoZdvCwY — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns)

Powered by Nicholas Pooran's blistering 29-ball 75 runs and KL Rahul's gritty 55, Lucknow Super Giants posed a total of 214/6 after 20 overs. Mumbai Indians would need to score 215 runs to win the match.

