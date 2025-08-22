Former India Spinner Pragyan Ojha Poised To Assume National Selector Position From South Zone: Report

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha is likely to become the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) national selector from the South Zone, according to a report from TOI.

As per the report, Ojha is the favourite to take charge as the national selector from the South Zone. Currently, Sridharan Sharath holds the seat, but his tenure will come to an end at the end of September, to make space for Pragyan Ojha.

Pragyan Ojha Likely To Replace Sridharan Sharath

The report further stated that Sridharan Sharath will go on to become the junior chief selector, replacing Thilak Naidu. Sharath has been a national senior selector since January 2023.

The appointments to the newcomers will likely be served at the upcoming BCCI's Annual General Meeting, which will be held next month.

Pragyan Ojha's Stats In International Cricket

Pragyan Ojha made his India debut in the ODI format in 2008 against Bangladesh. The 38-year-old played 18 ODIs and 17 innings, picking 21 wickets at a bowling average of 31.04 and an economy rate of 4.46.

Ojha played his maiden Test match in 2009 against Sri Lanka. Following that, he has played 24 Tests and 48 innings, bagging 113 wickets at an economy rate of 2.68 and a bowling average of 30.26.

Meanwhile, in the T20I format, Pragyan Ojha played his maiden T20I match in 2009 against Bangladesh. In the 20-over format for India, the former spinner played six matches and took 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.28.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pragyan Ojha represented the Mumbai Indians and the Deccan Chargers. He played 92 IPL matches and 90 innings, bagging 89 wickets at an economy rate of 7.36 and a bowling average of 26.20.