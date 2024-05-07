Advertisement

The selection of Uganda off-spinner Frank Nsubuga, aged 43, for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 has sparked discussions, particularly regarding the age of players participating in the tournament. With Nsubuga set to become the oldest cricketer to feature in this year's competition, comparisons have inevitably arisen, notably concerning the former India captain MS Dhoni.

If Frank Nsubuga can play T20 World Cup, why can't MS Dhoni?

The announcement came on Monday, with the Uganda Cricket Association unveiling its 15-member squad for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29. This marks a historic moment for Uganda cricket as the nation prepares for its maiden appearance in the main round of the T20 World Cup.

Uganda to name their #T20WorldCup squad today.



It's nearly certain that 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga will be in the squad.



To give you an idea of how long Nsubuga's been around, he was in Uganda's squad in old Zone Six East Africa tournaments as a 14-year-old in 1994.



1994 🤯 — Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1)

Brian Masaba has been entrusted with the captaincy duties, leading the squad into uncharted territory, while Riazat Ali Shah assumes the role of his deputy. However, it is the inclusion of Frank Nsubuga, the seasoned off-spinner, that has captured widespread attention. Nsubuga is 43-year-old, a year older than the legendary MS Dhoni. Fans are asking the question that if Nsubuga can play at age 43, why can't MS Dhoni?

MS Dhoni, a stalwart of Indian cricket and one of the most celebrated captains in the game's history, is currently participating in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni stepped down as the captain of CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 season to make way for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni is expected to announce his retirement from all forms of the game after the current edition of the IPL. Dhoni has already retired from international cricket and his departure from the IPL is a much-awaited event. Dhoni has been postponing his retirement for the past couple of IPL seasons because of the fans, who want him to feature for CSK even if it is him batting at the number nine position.

But with MS Dhoni's health deteriorating, he will likely hang up his boots after the IPL 2024 season. Last year, MS Dhoni helped CSK win their fifth IPL title, a record previously achieved by Mumbai Indians only.

Uganda's squad: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya



