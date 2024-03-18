×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

From Ellyse Perry to Shreyanka Patil: List of award winners, Orange & Purple Cap holders in WPL 2024

WPL 2024: Take a look at the thorough list of award winners and cap holders after the Final match between DC vs RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
WPL 2024
A 16-year wait has finally come to an end as the Royal Challengers Bangalore are no longer trophy-less as the Women's Team secured the gold in a historic Finale. | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

It is a joyous occasion for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as the women's squad has accomplished something the men have not done in the previous 16 years. In just two seasons, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB won the WPL title after chasing down the mark set by the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals and winning by eight wickets. Not only did the RCB Women's team win the title, but they also won the majority of the honours. As we reflect on the historic final, let's take a look at the list of award recipients of this year's Women's Premier League.

Also Read: Virat Kohli can't help but quickly get on video call with RCB women's team after they win WPL 2024

Advertisement

WPL 2024: A look at the list of award winners, including MVP, POTS, Purple & Orange Cap holders

After the historic win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, some of the tournament's awards were presented to the cricketers who took part in the tournament. In the DC vs RCB Final, Sophie Molineux bagged the player of the match after she bagged a thunderous three-wicket haul that left the Capitals' batters in shambles.

Advertisement

India's young sensation Shreyanka Patil bagged the emerging player of the tournament as her performance was an absolute thriller throughout the season. Moreover, Patil emerged as the Purple Cap holder in her 2nd season in the WPL as she bagged 13 wickets this year, making her the leading scalper.

Advertisement

An absolute favourite of the RCB fans, Australia's Ellyse Perry displayed her sheer capabilities after she became the saviour of the team. Perry won the coveted Orange Cap, which is awarded to the top run scorer after she amassed 347 runs over the season. She did this by going on a persistent run-scoring rampage and by taking wickets during pivotal stages of the game. 

Advertisement

While the UP Warriorz could not put up the performance that will keep them in the lead, one of their cricketers has showcased tenacity with her gritty display. India's Deepti Sharma showcased a top-tier display and her all-around performance amassed 214.5 points, making her the Most Valuable Player of the season of the Women's Premier League 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'It's not Ee Sala Cup namde, it's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu': RCB captain Smriti Mandhana re-writes history

Advertisement

Take a look at the other awards which were presented at the awards ceremony.

  • Shafali Verma is the Punch.ev Electric Striker for the Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore match.
  • Shafali Verma takes home the Sintex Six from the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. 
  • Shafali Verma wins the Sintex Sixes for Season 2024.
  • Georgia Wareham wins the honour for having the highest strike rate throughout the season. 
  • S Sajana of the Mumbai Indians receives the Best Catch award for her grab against the UP Warriorz, which dismissed Sophie Ecclestone. 
  • The Royal Challengers Bangalore also received the Fair Play Award.
Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

North Korea Fires Missile

2 minutes ago
Varun Tej and Ratan Khetri

Matka Is A Biopic

3 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

5 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

8 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

9 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

11 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

12 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

14 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

16 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

17 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

18 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

20 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

21 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

21 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

21 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo