Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:31 IST
From Ellyse Perry to Shreyanka Patil: List of award winners, Orange & Purple Cap holders in WPL 2024
WPL 2024: Take a look at the thorough list of award winners and cap holders after the Final match between DC vs RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
- Sports
- 3 min read
It is a joyous occasion for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as the women's squad has accomplished something the men have not done in the previous 16 years. In just two seasons, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB won the WPL title after chasing down the mark set by the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals and winning by eight wickets. Not only did the RCB Women's team win the title, but they also won the majority of the honours. As we reflect on the historic final, let's take a look at the list of award recipients of this year's Women's Premier League.
WPL 2024: A look at the list of award winners, including MVP, POTS, Purple & Orange Cap holders
After the historic win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, some of the tournament's awards were presented to the cricketers who took part in the tournament. In the DC vs RCB Final, Sophie Molineux bagged the player of the match after she bagged a thunderous three-wicket haul that left the Capitals' batters in shambles.
India's young sensation Shreyanka Patil bagged the emerging player of the tournament as her performance was an absolute thriller throughout the season. Moreover, Patil emerged as the Purple Cap holder in her 2nd season in the WPL as she bagged 13 wickets this year, making her the leading scalper.
An absolute favourite of the RCB fans, Australia's Ellyse Perry displayed her sheer capabilities after she became the saviour of the team. Perry won the coveted Orange Cap, which is awarded to the top run scorer after she amassed 347 runs over the season. She did this by going on a persistent run-scoring rampage and by taking wickets during pivotal stages of the game.
While the UP Warriorz could not put up the performance that will keep them in the lead, one of their cricketers has showcased tenacity with her gritty display. India's Deepti Sharma showcased a top-tier display and her all-around performance amassed 214.5 points, making her the Most Valuable Player of the season of the Women's Premier League 2024.
Take a look at the other awards which were presented at the awards ceremony.
- Shafali Verma is the Punch.ev Electric Striker for the Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore match.
- Shafali Verma takes home the Sintex Six from the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
- Shafali Verma wins the Sintex Sixes for Season 2024.
- Georgia Wareham wins the honour for having the highest strike rate throughout the season.
- S Sajana of the Mumbai Indians receives the Best Catch award for her grab against the UP Warriorz, which dismissed Sophie Ecclestone.
- The Royal Challengers Bangalore also received the Fair Play Award.
