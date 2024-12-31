From Kohli-Konstas Face-Off To Rahul-Goenka Altercation: Top 5 Indian Cricket Controversies Of 2024

The year 2024 has been an eventful one for Indian cricket, with several controversies making headlines throughout the year. From on-field clashes to off-field drama, here are the top 5 Indian cricket controversies of 2024.

1. Virat Kohli -Sam Konstas Face-Off

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia witnessed a heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas. Kohli bumped into Konstas, leading to a verbal altercation, and was later fined by the ICC for his actions. The incident sparked a war of words between the two teams, with the Australian media labeling Kohli a "clown" and "crybaby."

2. KL Rahul-Sanjiv Goenka Altercation

A conversation between KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjeev Goenka during the IPL 2024 sparked speculation about a rift between the two. The visuals of their interaction went viral on social media, leading to rumors about Rahul's future with the team. Eventually, Rahul parted ways with LSG and was picked by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2025 mega auctions.

3. BCCI Snubs Ishan Kishan & Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were excluded from the BCCI's annual list of central contracts due to their failure to follow the board's directive to play domestic cricket. Both players had opted out of domestic cricket, citing personal reasons and injuries, which didn't go down well with the BCCI.



4. Hardik Pandya Faces Flak From Mumbai Indians Fans

Hardik Pandya's appointment as Mumbai Indians captain was met with widespread criticism from fans during the IPL 2024 season. The decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Pandya as captain was seen as a mistake by many, leading to a backlash on social media.

5. BCCI-PCB Row On Champions Trophy