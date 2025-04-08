Frustrated Rohit Sharma Vents His Anger on Wankhede DJ During MI-RCB IPL 2025 Game | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: It was a night to forget for Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians as they went onto lose the IPL match against Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede stadium. Things did not go the way of the home side and that is what eventually cost them the match. All Rohit scored with the bat was 17 off nine balls.

Former MI captain Rohit Sharma faced trolls again for his poor outing with the bat. But that was not it as Rohit was caught on camera venting his anger at the DJ at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit was not happy with the DJ as it seemed to be breaking his concentration. Also what the DJ was doing is calling Rohit's name repeatedly. The clip of Rohit's reaction surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, it was MI's fourth loss of the season and things are just not looking up from their point of view. Mumbai needs some inspiration and they should be good.

UPDATED POINTS TABLE

RCB have now six points in their kitty and are sitting comfortably in the third place with a healthy NRR of 1.015. Delhi Capitals are the only team not to lose any matches and have remained at the top of the table, followed by the Gujarat Titans, who thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.

SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one point in their tally and they need to start winning matches very soon. Mumbai are in the 8th place and if Chennai Super Kings get the better of Punjab Kings, they would manage to leapfrog Hardik Pandya's team.