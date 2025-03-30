'Galti Hui Insaan Hu': Harbhajan Singh Apologizes For Sreesanth 'Slapgate' During IPL 2008, Says 'It Wasn’t Right'

The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League saw a big controversy when Sreesanth was playing for r Kings XI Punjab and Harbhajan Singh was leading Mumbai Indians . Interestingly, both of them had already won the T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni in South Africa. After the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match ended, S. Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh had a very heated altercation. This led to Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth. The visuals of Sreesanth crying is still fresh in the minds of the cricket fans and Harbhajan has recently spoken about it.

Harbhajan Singh Admits His Mistake

Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh have won two World Cups for India. The 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup , but more than their contribution to the two World Cup winning teams, it is the 'Slapgate' that is spoken about much often. Harbhajan recently took to social media and accepted the fact that whatever happened that day was not right. Bhajji also added that he is just a human being and not a God and he shouldn't have done any of this. Harbhajan ytweeted, “This wasn’t right bhai It was my mistake . Shouldn’t hv done this . But Galti hui Insaan hu.Bhagwaan nahi”

Here's Sreesanth's Side Of The Story

Sreesath also gave his side of the story back in 2024. Sreesanth admitted the fact that Harbhajan Singh was somebody who he always looked upto. The former India pacer also added that the 'Slapgate' had become the biggest news of IPL 2008. 'When that incident happened, I was shocked. I didn't cry because of pain but because of heart. I could not take the fact that he would do it and I was not worried about who was watching. Before the game he had actually told me that don't go overboard with your aggression against us', said Sreesanth.

Harbhajan Singh who has played 163 IPL matches in his career scalped 150 wickets. Sreesanth, on the other hand who played only 44 IPL games could manage to take only 40 wickets.