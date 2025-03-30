IPL 2025: Dhruv Jurel Gives Away The Hidden Secrets Of Rajasthan Royals' Dressing Room, Reveals Interesting Details

Updated March 30th 2025, 14:37 IST
IPL 2025: Inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals, are all set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes. While the Rajasthan Royals are still winless in the ongoing tournament, the Chennai Super Kings have won one out of their last two games. Chennai defeated Mumbai Indians but later lost to arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 'Southern Derby'. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have a lot of problems at their disposal.
The Royals once looked invincible on paper, but right now, it seems as if they are in dire need of leadership. The Royals have been far from good across all departments of the game, be it batting, bowling, or fielding, but they do need to turn things around quickly in order to bring their campaign back on track.
Prior to the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash in Guwahati, Dhruv Jurel sat down for a candid chat with the Rajasthan Royals' social media team. Jurel tried to maintain a straight face throughout the interview and gave away a few interesting details about the RR dressing room.
Dhruv said that Yashasvi Jaiswal has a very bad memory and keeps cracking poor jokes. The young wicketkeeper-batsman also said that his skipper, Sanju Samson, is a very serious guy, but he also tries to make everybody laugh. Jurel later added that Riyan Parag has an inclination towards DJing.
Rajasthan Royals had appointed Riyan Parag as the stand-in captain, as Sanju Samson was not at his best to keep wickets and captain the side from behind the stumps. Parag will still captain Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in his last match as the stand-in skipper for the inaugural champions. It will be interesting to see if Parag can finally win one match as the captain of the Royals.
