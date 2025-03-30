GT vs MI: IPL Match Officials Levy Heavy Fine On Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya For Code Of Conduct Breach

IPL 2025: Problems refuse to die down for five-time champions Mumbai Indians . The Hardik Pandya -led MI have lost two consecutive games in the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ) and are currently at the eighth position on the IPL 2025 leaderboard. The season might have changed, but Mumbai's fortunes continue to remain the same. It is fair to say that Mumbai Indians have always been slow starters and are used to winning games on the trot, but right now, their batting looks far from its best.

There has been a lot of talk about Mumbai's batting unit and how their top order has been failing constantly. There are big question marks on Rohit Sharma 's form and how effective he is as the opener of the Mumbai Indians side. Let's not forget that Rohit doesn't play T20Is for India anymore, and hence his form is something that is being contemplated. But more than Rohit, it is Hardik Pandya who seems to have more problems at his disposal.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Skipper Shubman Gill Speaks Bluntly on Ahmedabad Turf Amid Ongoing Home Advantage Debate in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya Charged For Breaching 'Code Of Conduct'

Hardik Pandya might be feeling the heat of being a Mumbai Indians captain now. Pandya indulged in a heated staredown with GT bowler Sai Kishore during the match. The match officials have charged Hardik for a cofde of conduct breach.

'Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs', the media advisory issued by IPL read.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Highlights Two Reasons That Played Massive Role In MI's Downfall Against GT

Mumbai Indians in Dire Need to Turn Their Campaign Around

Mumbai are just two matches old in IPL 2025, but it is the manner in which they have lost the games. Mumbai Indians had finished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, and they'd want to avoid being in a similar circumstance this time around.