Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill Have New Challenge To Overcome As The Spotlight Shifts Towards Workload Management Of Indian Pacers

IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is currently tied with both India and England winning one match each. India were always expected to win the first Test match of the series that was played in Headingley, but England were nothing short of stellar, and they snatched the game away from India before even they could know it. The tables turned in Edgbaston as India outsmarted the hosts by 336 runs to return the favor. The pitches in England are slowly and steadily becoming the talk of the town. The ball seaming and swinging is a regular sight in England, but this time around, in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, none of it seems to be happening.

After the second Test match of the series, both Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes spoke about the quality of the pitches that are on offer. The fast bowlers are going through the hard grind, and by the end of the third Test match, both the camps will have injured bodies if the playing conditions don't improve.

The Unspoken Truth About Mohammed Siraj's Workload

Jasprit Bumrah had been rested ahead of the Edgbaston Test match, citing workload issues. Though it was a big gamble, it paid off, and India really didn't miss their premium pacer. Bumrah has had a history with injuries, and the team management is doing its best to keep him fit. Mohammed Siraj led the charge for India with the ball in the second Test match and was nothing short of fantastic. Siraj took a total of seven wickets in the Edgbaston Test and ensured that India stayed in the contest.

The spearhead took six wickets in the first innings and ensured that England did not knock off India's lead. After two completed Test matches, Mohammed Siraj has bowled 72.3 overs, which equates to 435 balls. It is pretty evident that workload is a huge issue with Siraj too. Though he hasn't shown any signs of wearing off, India will have to monitor his fitness on a constant basis.

Fresh Selection Headache Awaits Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill