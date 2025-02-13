'I Can't Give All Details': Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Jasprit Bumrah's Injury And Harshit Rana's Selection

IND vs ENG ODI series: Rohit Sharma's Team India defeated England by 142 runs in the third and the final ODI of the series. India sealed the series 3-0 and there are plenty of positives to talk about. India's top-order has been scoring runs with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in form and scoring important runs for the team. India will now play the Champions Trophy next. The upcoming ICC event will be played in a 'Hybrid Model' and India will play all their matches in Dubai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced India's updated squad for the Champions Trophy February 11, 2025. According to fans of the team and experts of the sport, few selection calls have been questionable, especially the inclusion of Harshit Rana and exclusion of Mohammed Siraj. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the marquee ICC event. The star pacer had sustained a lower back injury during the final India vs Australia Test in Sydney.

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Bumrah's Injury

Jasprit Bumrah had been named in India's provisional squad for Champions Trophy 2025, but his participation was subject to fitness. According to a report in PTI, the Sports and Medical Science team of National Cricket Academy had left the decision on Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to take a decision on Jasprit Bumrah's selection for the Champions Trophy. Gambhir has also been accused time and again for favouring Harshit Rana.

The India Head Coach has now broken his silence on the entire matter. 'Obviously he has been ruled out. But all the details, I can't give you because it's up to the medical team to talk about that how long is he going to be out for and stuff because it's the medical team that decides at NCA. It's an opportunity for some of the young guys, like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, to put their hands up and do something for the country. Sometimes these are the opportunities which you're looking for. And Harshit has been brilliant throughout the series', said the India Head Coach.

India Start Their Champions Trophy Campaign Against Bangladesh