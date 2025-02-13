Shubman Gill's Form Biggest Takeaway From England ODIs, is Rohit Sharma's Team India Ready For 2025 ICC Champions Trophy?

The three ODI matches against England was looked at as a perfect platform to get in form and get the combinations right - but has that happened? Shubman Gill, who was the cornerstone of India's dominant batting, was surely the biggest plus for the side ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy. Gill hit a couple of fifties in the first two ODIs at Nagpur and Cuttack, before slamming a hundred in the final game in Ahmedabad. On Wednesday, with his seventh century in ODIs, also became the fastest batter in the world to score 2500 runs in ODIs. He took merely 50 innings to reach the feat.

WHOSE RECORD DID GILL BREAK?

The 25-year-old broke former South African batter Hashim Amla’s record. Amla crossed the 2500-run mark in ODIs in his 53rd innings for the Proteas. Amla is regarded as one of the finest batters to have played the game.

‘One of the better knocks in ODIs for me’ - Gill at the post-match presentation

"I was feeling good. I think this was one of the better knocks in ODIs for me. The pitch was a bit tricky at the start so it's satisfying. There was a bit for the fast bowlers. It was seaming, so the chat (with Virat) was to rotate strike and not lose wickets in powerplay, build on the momentum and take it from there," Gill said at the post-match presentation after bagging the player of the series.

