'KL is our Number One': Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Clarity To End Team India's Wicketkeeper Quandary

Champions Trophy: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has clarified that KL Rahul will be the prime choice over Rishabh Pant as Team India goes into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He affirmed that KL has done well on the job and that they cannot fit two wicketkeeper-batters in the team.

Gautam Gambhir Ends The Suspense Over India's Wicketkeeper-Batter Choice

Team India had a wicketkeeper mystery as the final list of players participating in the Champions Trophy features two wicketkeepers — KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant — on the team, and a lot of debate emerged on who would be the first choice for the role behind the wickets. Notably, the head coach gave every player at least one game while Pant was the only one who didn't start for the side. Team India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has offered transparency over the situation, saying that KL Rahul is the preferred choice for the role.

"KL is our No 1 wicketkeeper, and this is what I can say at the moment. Rishabh Pant will get his chance but at the moment it is KL who has done well and we cannot play two wicketkeeper-batters," Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said at the series-ending press conference, as quoted by PTI.

KL Rahul plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad | Image: AP Photo

Gambhir was also quizzed over the unconventional position changes in the Playing XI which had Axar Patel being promoted to the number five spot. Even though KL Rahul has a better average, they dropped him at the number six spot and did not look comfortable while batting there. Gambhir presented a crisp response as he kept the team first.

"We don’t look at averages and stats. We look at who can deliver when," he replied.

India Coach Offers Details Over Yashasvi Jaiswal's Exclusion

Team India's young sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, failed to find a spot in the final 15-man squad for India for the Champions Trophy, even though he was named in the provisional squad. Instead, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was given a spot in the final team. Gambhir provided a brief and straightforward explanation for Jaiswal's omission.