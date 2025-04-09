Glenn Maxwell Dents PBKS' Dominant Win Against CSK, Punjab Kings Star Reprimanded For Questionable On-Field Act

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are enjoying a dominant run in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Punjab outfit has won three out of their last four games and is stationed in the fourth spot on the IPL 2025 Points Table. Punjab recently defeated five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings, by 18 runs.

Riding high on the backs of a stellar batting performance from Priyansh Arya, Punjab humbled CSK. Youngster Priyansh Arya, famous for hitting six sixes in the Delhi Premier League, scored a dominant 103 off 42 deliveries. Arya hit 7 boundaries and 9 sixes and scored these runs with a strike rate of 245.24.

Apart from Priyansh Arya, it was Glenn Maxwell too who impressed with the ball in his hands. Maxwell's flop show with the bat continues, but he has been bowling well for Punjab. Maxwell took 1 wicket in his 2 overs and conceded just 11 runs.

Maxwell Fined For Breaching Code of Conduct

Punjab Kings star Glenn Maxwell has been reprimanded by the IPL for breaching the Code of Conduct during the Chennai Super Kings game. Maxwell has been slapped with a hefty fine, which is 25 per cent of his match fees. The Aussie star has also accumulated one demerit point, as he committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct.

"Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," a statement from the IPL read.

Maxwell had a very off day on the field, and a few of his reactions to his own efforts might have led to the IPL fining him. The reason behind his breach of conduct hasn't been mentioned.

Punjab Kings Well On Course To Qualify For Playoffs