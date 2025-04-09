Shreyas Iyer's Fiery Warning To IPL Teams After Taking Down CSK: 'This Is Going To Be The Template'

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs to secure their third win in IPL 2025. The victory heped Punjab to move back to 4th place while CSK remain in the bottom two.

The day belonged to Priyansh Arya who announced his arrival in style. The uncapped Indian star smashed his maiden IPL century on a day when the top order failed to get it going. He alongside Shahsnk Singh set the tone as Punjab posted 219 runs on the board.

Shreyas Iyer Issued A Warning To Other Teams

Punjab fearless batting has been their template this season and captain Shreyas Iyer insisted they are not going to change their plans.

As quoted by the ESPN Cricinfo he said, “Absolutely. This is going to be the template, irrespective of the ground. We have variety in the batting line-up. Great hitters, great timers, scintillating to watch Priyansh bat from the outside. When I had a chat with him in the last game, he was a bit timid in his decision-making against Jofra. Tonight, he was backing his instincts. It was free-flowing and that is the mindset I want in everyone. Today, he kept on going, he was fearless and it was basically one of the top knocks I have seen in the IPL so far.”

CSK Suffered A Severe Jolt Again

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra struck a good partnership in the powerplay. But as it has been the vcase this season they once again made it difficult for themselves and complicated their plot . MS Dhoni 's quickfire 27 of 12 balls came very late in the match as CSK succumbed to their 4th loss this season.