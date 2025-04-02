'Glory Of Billion Dreams': IPL Franchises Join ICC In Celebrating The 14th Anniversary Of IND's Iconic 2011 ODI WC Win

Fourteen years have passed since Indian won their last ICC ODI World Cup.'Dhoni finishes off in style, a magnificient hit in the crowd, India lift the World Cup after 28 years', these were the words said by the legendary Ravi Shastri when the captain of that Indian side MS Dhoni hit a towering six over long on to seal India's second ODI World Cup triumph.

It has been 14 years since that historic night at the Wankede Stadium. Afterall, who can forget a young Virat Kohli, carrying the great Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders just moments after the World Cup. In many ways, it was a poetic moment of what was to come next for Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar passed on the baton to Virat Kohli and he has justified the honour with every performance day-after-day, match after match.

IPL Franchises Celebrate Indian's ODI World Cup Triumph

India had waited very long for their second ODI World Cup triumph, with their first one coming in 1983, under the great Kapil Dev. India winning their second ODI World Cup, at home, infront of their home crowd singing 'Vande Mataram' while Dhoni and Gambhir were adding their final touches to the game is something that will stay on in the minds of the Indian Cricket Team fans.

On the 14th Anniversary of India's second ODI World Cup triumph, the ICC and the franchises of the Indian Premier League shared few special posts to commemorate India's 2011 ODI World Cup win.

The Night When Dhoni-Gambhir Sealed India's Second ODI WC Win