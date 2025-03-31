Good News For MI Fans; Jasprit Bumrah Starts Bowling in Nets at NCA Amid IPL 2025 Season - WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: It is good news for the Mumbai Indians side as their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling in the nets. Bumrah, who has been out of action since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a lower back strain, has started to roll his arms over. India's pace spearhead was spotted bowling full throttle in the nets at the NCA in Bengaluru.

He seemed to be moving well in the clip that has gone viral on social space. There is no confirmation yet on when will Bumrah get a clearance and from when can he actually join the MI side for the ongoing season of the IPL. Here is the viral clip of Bumrah bowling.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, MI take on Kolkata on Monday hoping to register their first win of the season. It has been a forgetful season thus far for the MI side having lost two consecutive games.

‘Hopefully we can turn it around very quickly’

"We understand this game can be tough for both bowlers and batters and yeah, we've had two games. I don't think we're going to look too much into it. Hopefully we can turn it around very quickly," MI's Trent Boult ahead of the clash with Kolkata.

On the other hand, Kolkata have played two and won one. Kolkata, more importantly, won their last game and hence would be entering the clash against MI with confidence on their side.