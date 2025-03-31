KKR Coach Dives Into Eden Gardens Pitch Controversy Ahead of IPL 2025 Match vs MI; Admits 'Who Wouldn't be Happy...'

Updated March 31st 2025, 12:53 IST
IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit, who knows the Indian pitches better than most, reacted on the Eden pitch controversy. He has reacted to the snowballing controversy just ahead of the important clash against Mumbai at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Monday.
Pandit batted for ‘home advantage’ in IPL after the Eden curator reportedly denied the strip KKR wanted for their game against Bengaluru. Pandit also said that the team's focus is currently on the game against MI.
"Who will not be happy about that? I mean, this is a simple answer. See, as a coach, as a team management, whatever the surface has been provided to us, we play. The control, of course, that will be under [the] curator. And at this moment, the focus is definitely going to be on the next game tomorrow which we are playing [against MI]," said Pandit as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
"No. In charge of everything at the ground… I don't know. That doesn't mean that they [the franchises] have a control of preparing wickets. I mean, ultimately, I don't know what is the system in different states or different grounds, whether the control is with the franchise. But, at the moment, what I understand is the surface which is given to us, as a team management, as a coach, as a captain, probably we expect something [helpful] to be provided. So, that's all," he added.
The Kolkata side beat Rajasthan in their last encounter and are hence coming into the game against MI with confidence. On the other hand, MI would be low in confidence after having lost their opening two games. For MI, they would be desperate to open their account, but it would be difficult against the high-flying KKR side.
