Good News For Mumbai Indians Fans! Jasprit Bumrah Joins Hardik Pandya And Co. Much Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash

IPL 2025: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been clearly struggling in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Mumbai, often known as slow starters, have won only one game so far in the tournament. The side led by Hardik Pandya is in dire need of an overhaul. Mumbai's batting and bowling have both been pretty average this season, and the results are showing on the IPL 2025 points table.

Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians' Squad

Much ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game, Jasprit Bumrah has joined the MI camp, and the timing of it couldn't have been any better. Though it is unknown whether Bumrah will take the field for the Mumbai Indians in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The star Indian pacer, who missed the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, must have been cleared by the medical staff of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Bumrah had been undergoing rehab since January, after the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India ended up losing. The star India pacer will now have to work very carefully with the Mumbai Indians support staff, as these are very early days in the IPL. Mumbai's bowling will look much stronger when Jasprit Bumrah takes the field alongside the very dangerous Kiwi bowler Trent Boult.

It was earlier reported that Jasprit Bumrah might end up missing the RCB game, but now that Bumrah has returned, it will be interesting to see if he bowls against RCB.

Bigger Challenge Awaits For Bumrah After The IPL