'MS Dhoni Should Have Retired': Ex-KKR Star Shares Blunt Remark On MSD's Retirement, Feels It's Getting Frustrating For Fans

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) conceded a 25-run defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5th.

In the game against the Delhi-based franchise, Dhoni displayed another flop show. The 43-year-old played an unbeaten 30-run knock from 26 balls at a strike rate of 115.38. During the run chase, Dhoni smashed just one four and a six, failing to push the Super Kings towards the target.

Notably, MS Dhoni's parents were also at the stands of the MA Chidambaram Stadium to watch their son play. Their presence at the Chepauk sparked speculation over Dhoni's retirement in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. However, Dhoni did not hang his boots after the match.

MS Dhoni Is Getting Lost: Manoj Tiwary

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Manoj Tiwary shared a blunt remark on Dhoni's retirement and said that the uncapped player should have retired from the cash-rich tournament after the 2023 edition. The former cricketer added that it has become frustrating for the fans to watch him in the past two years.

"Forgive me if I'm being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL; it was his best time. With all the respect he has earned over the years, fans have not been able to see him in the last two years, and he is getting lost. Look at how the Chennai fans are reacting, coming out on the roads and giving those interviews," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

CSK Stand At Ninth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

After conceding three consecutive defeats in IPL 2025, the Chennai-based franchise stand in the ninth place with just two points and have a net run rate of -0.891.