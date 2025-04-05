PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson Flings Bat In Disappointment After A Critical Misstep Cost Him His Wicket | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson lost his wicket to Lockie Ferguson, with the PBKS captain pulling off a firm assist by completing the catch. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter gave a comfortable push to put RR in the zone as he and Yashasvi Jaiswal raked up runs on the scoreboard and started to become a headache for the opposition. But PBKS finally got their breakthrough after the dismissal of Sanju, who was in action as the skipper for the first time in the IPL 2025 season.

Sanju Samson Tosses Bat In Anger, Gets Dismissed At Critical Juncture

In the second ball of the 10th over, Sanju Samson smacked a delivery off Lockie Ferguson towards the mid-off. The bowler delivers it full towards outside off, and the Rajasthan Royals skipper smacked it straight up and towards mid-off. But Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer was positioned at the zone and made a perfect catch. The moment was tremendous, with fans at the New PCA Stadium erupting with cheers as Punjab found their first breakthrough of the game and also broke a firm partnership.

Sanju Samson looked dejected after the dismissal and threw his bat in disappointment. His bat swung in the fir for a few seconds before bouncing on the surface. He then picked it up and walked off the pitch. Samson had scored a 26-ball 38, which included six boundaries and had a strike rate of 146.15.

Punjab Kings Elect To Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals

The Punjab Kings elected to bowl first at their home venue in New Chandigarh, and Shreyas Iyer wants the same mindset to be carried here. He affirmed that the team is in high spirits and wants the momentum to keep going.

"We'll bowl first. Looking at the last game, we were playing on a new wicket and we want to see how the pitch plays. Same mindset here as well. We need to stabilise the rhythm from game one, and that's happened. Important to steady the ship from here, boys are in high spirits. Need to maintain composure and calmness throughout the season. We've played the practice games here, so we know how the wicket will play. We played our last two games on red soil so hopefully we can adapt early," Shreyas Iyer said during the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.