Gujarat Titans Sensation Sai Kishore Receives Plaudits, Backed To Don India Colours: 'Bowls Differently To Each Batsman'

Sai Kishore has been a revelation for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. The left-arm spinner has been taking wickets for fun and is currently Gujarat's second-highest wicket-taker after Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat used the RTM card at the auction and retained the service of the 28-year-old for INR 2 crore. The left arm spinner was at his best against Sunrisers Hyderabad and showed his variations, which has been the talk of the town. But Sai Kishore is not new to the IPL circuit, having earlier donned the jersey of the Chennai Super Kings. But he didn't play a single game in 2020 and 2021 and moved to GT and went on to make his IPL debut in 2022.

Ambati Rayudu Showers Praises On Sai Kishore

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu spinner has been a pivotal part of Gujarat and also played a key role when the Hardik Pandya-led side lifted their maiden title in 2022. Sai Kishore has once again hit the limelight and Ambati Rayudu has heaped praise on the Indian spinner.

Rayudu witnessed Sai Kishore in the CSK camp and highlighted why the player is different from other bowlers. In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "He used to be the first to start, and the last to go out," Rayudu said. "And he used to bowl to every batsman, [and] ask them for feedback [regarding] what his lengths were. He was constantly learning. That's the greatest aspect, and now you see his control in terms of length. And he also bowls differently to each batsman. He doesn't bowl the same ball. A lot of bowlers that we see are so comfortable bowling one length or one line. He is not that kind of bowler; he can adjust accordingly."

Ambati Rayudu Backs Sai Kishore For Indian Team

The former CSK batter thinks Sai Kishore could be a good option for the Indian team. The spin department is currently led by Axar Patel but with Ravindra Jadeja's imminent retirement, Sai could be a handy pick for the Men In Blue.

Rayudu further added, "He is quite the guy not to get into the Indian side. "I think, going forward, it will be great if he gets into the Indian side because he is as good as anybody who is playing in the Indian team now."