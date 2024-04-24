Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar! Five times Master Blaster scored centuries and Team India lost

Advertisement

‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 51st birthday today on April 24, 2024. Considered as arguably the greatest player cricket has ever seen, Sachin Tendulkar played an astonishing 200 test matches in his career. But perhaps the greatest record held by Sachin Tendulkar is that he is the only player ever to score a total 100 centuries in his career.

However, there's an unwanted record that Sachin Tendulkar has as well, he is the player with the record of scoring the most centuries in losing causes. The little master has scored a total of 25 centuries and his team has went on to lose. Let's take a look at the five best centuries Sachin Tendulkar scored in losing causes.

The Desert Storm - 143 vs Australia at Sharjah, 1998 (Coca-Cola Cup)

This till date remains one of the most iconic innings played in ODI Cricket. Sachin Tendulkar ripped the Australian bowling lineup apart and scored 143 off 131 balls. Despite the Sachin's mammoth innings India bundled against Australia chasing a total of 284.

Golden Year 1998. Desert Storm Sharjah Sachin Tendulkar Scored his 14th Odi 💯 #ONTHISDAY 22-04-1998 vs @ Sharjah.🇮🇳 Lost the Game but @sachin_rt brilliant 143 put 🇮🇳 into the Final with better run rate.

🇦🇺 Scored 284 in reply 🇮🇳 250 for 5.

🇦🇺 Scored 284 in reply 🇮🇳 250 for 5.pic.twitter.com/Qi84pJU7w2 — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981)

136 vs Pakistan at Chennai, 1999 (Test Match)

This innings by the little master is considered to be one of the greatest ever knocks in the fourth innings of a test match. Battling severe back pain, Sachin Tendulkar scored 136 as India were chasing a total of 271 against Pakistan at a deteriorating fifth day pitch. Sachin Tendulkar nearly took India to the brink of a historic win. However, after his dismissal, the Indian tail collapsed, and the team was all out for 258, just 13 runs short of the target.

🤯



90's Indian cricket will be remembered for some great players, but unfortunately also some horrific test match losses, none come more heartbreaking than this one.



On this day in 1999....India vs Pakistan-



17 to win

4 wickets in hand

Sachin Tendulkar on 136*



Oh no...🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/OMOKrsrJZ4 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2)

141 vs Pakistan at Rawalpindi, 2004 (ODI)

Sachin Tendulkar had been under the pump for quite some time after going through a rough spell of form. But this innings proved to be a turning point for him as he struck 17 fours and a six, bringing up his century in a critical phase of the match. However, the Indian bowling and fielding could not defend the total, and Pakistan chased down 329 with an over to spare, with India losing by 12 runs.

The 100th Century - 100 vs Bangladesh at Mirpur, 2012 (Asia Cup)

Sachin Tendulkar reached his historic 100th international century against Bangladesh during the Asia Cup match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. He became the first player ever to score 100 international centuries, combining his Test and ODI performances. Tendulkar's century came off 138 balls and included 10 fours and a six. But unfortunately India wasn't able to defend the total and ended up losing the match.

175 vs Australia, at Hyderabad, 2009 (ODI)

One of the greatest ever ODI knocks was played by Sachin Tendulkar #OnThisDay in 2009. He made 175 runs off 141 balls vs Australia hitting 19 fours and 4 sixes (his 45th ODI 100). Sachin bacame the first batter to reach 17000 ODI runs in this game.

This is considered to be one of the most memorable innings Sachin Tendulkar played and fans till date remain frustrated by the fact that India lost the match. Chasing a mammoth total of 351 against Australia in the fifth ODI of the series. Sachin took the Aussies to the cleaner by hitting 19 fours and four sixes in 141 balls. In the end India hearbreakingly lost the match on the final ball.

