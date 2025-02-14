'Learn To Play Without Bumrah': Harbhajan Singh Advises Team India To Focus Beyond Its Talisman For Champions Trophy 2025

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has presented his take on Team India moving ahead without Jasprit Bumrah in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The former cricketer believes the team would do well without its talisman and opened up on where they could feel the lack of the pace bowler. Harbhajan also advised the Indian side to look beyond Bumrah as they head into the marquee ICC tournament in the UAE.

Harbhajan Singh Encourages Team India To Adapt Without Jasprit Bumrah

Team India suffered a major setback after learning that Jasprit Bumrah would not be a part of their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. The pacer has been a huge positive to India and has delivered stunning performances in crunch situations. But his lower back issue has kept him out of the squad, fueling concern among the fans. However, Harbhajan Singh believes that the Men in Blue can still win the title and wants Team India to learn to play without Bumrah.

"I still believe India is the favourite in the Champions Trophy. Bumrah is a big force, who can win matches. Even without Bumrah, there are a lot of experienced players like Arshdeep, Shami, Kuldeep and Jadeja. India is the favourite, but they have to play like the favourites.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Usman Khawaja during play on day five of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

"I call India a favourite because of its capability. Rohit is back in form, Virat has scored runs, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer keep on scoring runs. So batting and bowling departments are performing well. I think Bumrah's absence will be felt in the last couple of overs when the opposition will need a few runs with just two or three wickets in hand. But I think if you want to win the tournament, you should learn to play without Bumrah," Harbhajan said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah Breaks Silence After CT 2025 Absence

Jasprit Bumrah is doing everything in his power to pull off a comeback in the game. After it was confirmed that the pacer would not be a part of Team India in the Champions Trophy, he started working out in the gym to keep himself in shape.

The Indian pacer shared a mirror selfie from the NCA gym in Bengaluru. He has been there for a while because of his injury and will begin his recovery process.