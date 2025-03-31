'Hardik Bhai Told Me To..': Mumbai Indians Star Ashwani Kumar Opens Up On Taking Four Wickets Against KKR On Debut

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are facing off in their Indian Premier League match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (31st March). Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to ball first. This decision from Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya proved to be the right one as Mumbai were able to dismiss the entire KKR batting line up for 116. The star of the bowling unit was Ashwani Kumar who made his IPL debut against defending champions KKR.

Ashwani Kumar On Feeling Pressure And Team Environment

Ashwani Kumar dazzled the IPL on his debut by picking up four wickets. He bowled figures of 4/24 in his three overs that he bowled. After the conclusion of the first innings, Ashwani Kumar was called to have a quick post innings talk where he spoke about several things.

In the post innings chat, Ashwani Kumar opened up on how he was feeling the pressure early on but the environment of the team helped him calm down.

“Feeling very good, was feeling pressure early but the team environment did not make me feel that way (for long). Just had a banana, there was pressure, so was not feeling very hungry (smiles). Had planned a little, but they told me to enjoy myself on debut and bowl what I have been bowling,” said Ashwani Kumar during the post innings chat.

Ashwani Kumar On What Hardik Pandya Told Him During The Match

Ashwani Kumar as he continued speaking in the post innings press conference revealed what Hardik Pandya told him during his overs which helped him take four wickets. Ashwani Kumar revealed that Pandya told him to bowl short and aim for the body of the KKR batters.

“Hardik bhai told me to bowl short and to bowl at the body, and the situation led to a wicket (for me). In my village, everyone would be watching. They were just waiting for my debut, and by god's grace, I got an opportunity tonight,” said Ashwani Kumar.