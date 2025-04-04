Hardik Pandya's Antics Backfire While Luck Favors LSG During IPL 2025 Showdown, MI Skipper Throws Bat In Frustration

Bizarre things have unfolded at the Ekana Cricket Stadium as Tilak Varma has retired out during the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants . Tilak paved the way for Mitchell Santner but the move didn't pay off as the home side went in to win the match by 12 runs. This happens to be Mumbai's third defeat in IPL 2025, while LSG got their second win this campaign. Ravichandran Ashwin did this for the first time in IPL which also happened to be against LSG.

Hardik Pandya Opens Up On Bizarre “Retire Out”

In the last over, Hardik Pandya denied a single to Mitchell Santner, and in the very next ball, he failed to connect. He was visibly frustrated and threw his bat to the ground.

After the match, the MI skipper pointed out why they decided to retire out Tilak. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "We needed some hits, he was not getting those. In cricket some of those days come, when you try but they don't come. Just play good cricket, I like to keep it simple. Take better calls, be smart in bowling, take chances in batting. It is a long tournament, you get a couple of wins and get into the rhythm."

LSG Defeated MI TO Secure 2nd IPL 2025 Victory

Earlier batting first LSG posted a whopping 203 runs on the board. Both Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram were on song but skipper Rishabh Pant failed to impress as he could only manage two runs. Mumbai looked to be on their way as Nman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav accelerated the innings. But the LSG bowlers kept thir nerve in the final few overs tilting the game in their favour.