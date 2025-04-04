sb.scorecardresearch
  • IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant-led LSG Stun MI, Hardik Pandya's Failed Antics In The Last-Over Deny Mumbai Much-Needed Victory

Updated April 5th 2025, 00:04 IST

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant-led LSG Stun MI, Hardik Pandya's Failed Antics In The Last-Over Deny Mumbai Much-Needed Victory

The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants have secured a big win over the five-time IPL champs, the Mumbai Indians. LSG picked up a 12-run victory over MI.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Digvesh Rathi
Digvesh Rathi celebrates the dismissal of Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: AP

The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants have secured a big win over the five-time IPL champs, the Mumbai Indians . At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Mumbai crumbled under pressure, and skipper Hardik Pandya's strategic decisions did not work out the way he wanted to. Rishabh Pant, who has been under the radar, will have some pressure off his back after gaining a win over MI by 12 runs.

Hardik Pandya Crumbles Under Pressure As LSG Defeat MI By 12 Runs

Mumbai Indians did not have their regular opener Rohit Sharma as he was kept off the reaction after copping a blow to his knee. Will Jacks and Ryan Rickleton opener for the side and could not make a big splash. But Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav helped turn the momentum to their side. Dhir contributed with a 24-ball 46 while SKY looked in good form and scored 67 off 43. As the game edged towards the end, major drama ensued as Tilak Varma got himself out of the match after getting retired out.

Skipper Hardik Pandya looked to go big with Mitchell Santner on the non-striker's end. However, pressure got the better of the MI skipper as he failed to pull off the big shots. Frustration also peaked over Hardik as the game slipped out of their hands, while LSG gained a much-needed win to get the pressure off their backs.

Avesh Khan did well under pressure as he put the burden on Hardik, who was already annoyed after letting go of a golden chance to win at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Pandya's Five-for Restricts LSG At 203 But Effort Falls Flat

Lucknow Super Giants got the perfect blast-off against MI after openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram gave them a thunderous start. Marsh's 60 and Markram's 53 helped them go past the 100-run mark in no time. Unfortunately, skipper Rishabh Pant failed to score once again as he was dismissed for just two runs. Ayush Badoni and David Miller scored 30 and 27 respectively to give some finishing touches at the end, aiding LSG to reach 202 runs.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya was a man on a mission with the ball as he picked up his maiden five-for in the clash. He pulled off a record-breaking spell to help restrict Lucknow. Youngsters Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur picked up a wicket each while Trent Boult also scalped a dismissal. However, luck favoured the Super Giants as they picked up the win at Ekana. 

Published April 4th 2025, 23:31 IST

