Advertisement

Striking reports have scurried about a possible turmoil in the marriage of India cricketer Hardik Pandya andNatasa Stankovic. As per speculations, the couple is heading towards a divorce and as a settlement, Stankovic is set to have a claim on 70% of Hardik Pandya's wealth. However, as assertions are rife, an old video of Hardik Pandya stating that his mother owns his entire collection of assets is going viral. Thus, should the divorce transpire can Stankovic ask for 70% of the share? Let's contemplate.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya's assets registered under his mother's name?

In an interview with Gaurav Kapoor, which took place way back in 2017, before Hardik Pandya got married toNatasa Stankovic, he made a revelation that his mother has a say on whatever he earns. He stated that he does not trust himself when it comes to finances and entrusts his mother for it. He also made it known that having all the assets registered under his mother's name keeps the risk of transferring 50% of it to someone else in the future at bay.

Advertisement

“Mummy boli 'tumhare accounts me main partner rahungi.' Mere father ke account may mummy ka naam hai, bhai ke account may bhi aur mere account may bhi, sab unke naam pay hai (My mom said, ‘I want to be a partner in all your accounts.’ So she is added in my father’s, brother’s and my accounts.).”

He added, “Having a car to having a house to everything. Meine bola mera bharosa nai hai, mein mere naam pe nahi lunga. 50% kisiko dena nahi hai aage jaa ke. 50% meko bada chubhega. Isse acha tumlog ke naam lunga 50% jayega nahi mera kahin. (I said I don't trust myself; I won't take it in my name. I don't want to give 50% to anyone in the future. 50% will bother me a lot. It's better to take it in your name; 50% will be safe.)

Advertisement

While considerable time has passed since he made the statement, it is anybody's guess who holds the key to his wealth now. However, if Pandya owns nothing then there will be nothing left to claim as well.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer's superstition backfires in IPL 2024 final, loses toss even

Advertisement

Natasa Stankovic will have the right to ask for maintenance

The precedent of the case is of Moroccan and current PSG player, Achraf Hakimi. The footballer got divorced last year and his wife demanded half of his property but he had everything affixed to his mother's name, and hence, theoretically didn't have anything to give. In India quite similar laws are prevalent but a wife's right to ask for maintenance and alimony is unalienable.