Harry Brook Justifies Pulling Out of IPL After Becoming England's New White-Ball Captain, States It Was 'The Right Decision'

England's new white-ball skipper, Harry Brook, has defended the decision to opt out of the IPL 2025 season. The 26-year-old said that the workload would significantly increase after being made the white-ball captain, which is why it was only fair to pull out of the IPL. Brook added that he does not intend to play much franchise cricket from now as his priorities would be leading England towards glory.

Jos Buttler Justifies His Decision To Opt Out Of IPL 2025

Jos Buttler has been announced as the new skipper for England's white-ball unit. After Jos Buttler announced his resignation from the role during the ICC Champions Trophy, the 26-year-old was handed the reins. England has been in the back seat after their CT campaign ended winless and they failed to make a mark in the preceding ICC events as well. With Brendon McCullum being made as the all-format coach, they are yet to put a statement-like performance. Brook's workload significantly increased after being appointed as the Test and T20I skipper, and he justified his reasons for opting out of the IPL 2025 season.

“There's a lot of cricket coming up, so having this period and deciding to pull out of the IPL, I think was probably the right decision for me. It wasn't an easy decision, obviously. But yeah, I've got to try and manage my workload.

"I've played a hell of a lot of cricket over the last year and a half and it's only going to be more going forward. So I'm not sure how much franchise cricket I'll be playing in the near future. My priority is definitely playing for England and trying to play as much cricket for England as I can,” Harry Brook said during an interview with the England Cricket Board.

Harry Brook Would Still Face The Repercussions

While Harry Brook has opted out of the IPL 2025 season, the decision has met with significant consequences as he will not be a part of the next two seasons. The England batter was picked up by the Delhi Capitals during the IPL mega-auction for a whopping amount of INR 6.25 Crore.