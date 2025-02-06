Harshit Rana Shares How Rohit Sharma's Game-changing Advice Fueled His 'Dream' Moment In Nagpur ODI

Team India's 1st ODI match against England in Nagpur saw the rise of two debutants, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana. The 23-year-old pacer had a great time during his ODI debut. While he proved to be expensive in terms of runs, Rana eventually found his edge and took three wickets during England's innings. Harshit Rana received some pummeling from the bat of his ex-KKR teammate Phil Salt, the pacer rose to prominence soon after. The ODI debutant revealed how skipper Rohit Sharma's guidance supported him during the game, as he went on to take some key wickets during the visiting team's innings.

Harshit Rana Reveals Rohit Sharma's Contribution In His Spectacular India ODI Debut

Harshit Rana, Team India's ODI debutant, spoke out on how Indian skipper Rohit Sharma helped him out after he was being battered by the English batters. He revealed Rohit had instructed him to bowl as tightly as possible to leave no space for the England batters.

"The main motivation was to keep bowling at a consistent length. Initially, they attacked my bowling, but I didn’t move away from my length, and eventually, I was rewarded for it.

"They were just looking for room. Their only chance to free their arms and attack was when they got some space. So, that’s what Rohit Bhaiya and I discussed — that I should bowl as tight as possible. And that’s what I tried to do... It's a dream life, but I have worked really hard for this, so it feels like I am finally reaping the rewards of that effort,” Harshit Rana said during the innings break.

Harshit Rana celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of Liam Livingstone during the first one day international cricket match between India and England at Vidarbha Stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

Rana, Ravindra Jadeja Aid India's Fightback Against England

England were blazing as they unfurled an array of strokes and tried to go big in the beginning. Team India struggled early on as the visiting side stuck big numbers in the initial overs before the Men in Blue bounced back. Harshit Rana impressed on his ODI debut as he secured three wickets while giving out 53.

Although Harshit Rana's 26-run over gave England the lead, his two-wicket fourth over turned the tide of the innings in India's favour. Jadeja also delivered a sound spell with 3/26 as Team India's disciplined bowling and pristine fielding effort orchestrated a remarkable fightback.