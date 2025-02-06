'A Champion Is Me': Shreyas Iyer Offers Glimpse Into His Mindset Upon His Comeback To Team India

Shreyas Iyer bats during the first one day international cricket match between India and England at Vidarbha Stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

Shreyas Iyer finds his way back onto the Indian Cricket Team in ODIs. After being unceremoniously snubbed from the BCCI's centrally contracted list, Iyer has been on a path of redemption. The middle-order batter emerged as a credible cricketer, as well as a champion in franchise and domestic cricket. He convinced selectors after putting in the work and offering consistent performance in domestic cricket. As Iyer makes his comeback to Team India, he provides some intricate details about his mentality, which has allowed him to prosper after the initial setback.

Shreyas Iyer Hints Upon His Mindset Ahead Of His Team India Comeback

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has finally opened up on being out from the national side after being snubbed from the central contracts list. Iyer provided an insight into his outlook, which enabled him to set standards and achieve glory on the international level.

"I feel this gap which I basically got from international cricket has given me a lot of learnings. To be honest I don't run behind success I follow a routine and preparation which will take me towards success. For me a champion is me. It is all in the mind. I personally feel there is no one to support you other than yourself. You keep elevating yourself, transforming from one level to another and you never cry over spilt milk.

"I always keep saying I love staying in the present. The journey overall teaches you a lot. You win some, you lose some and experience a lot. If you run behind something you will get it but there is a journey towards it. It is not like you get it overnight," Shreyas Iyer said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Shreyas Iyer Makes His Return And Scores A Superb Half Century For India

Shreyas Iyer has made his return an occasion to remember, as he has been effective for the hosts since the first ODI against England. The batter pulled out India from under pressure as he scored some big shots and stitched a crucial partnership with Shubman Gill. Iyer scored a half-century but had to depart soon after. The batter scored a 36-ball 59.