Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

‘He does that in the powerplay.'-Ex-IND cricketer advocates for Kohli to open in the 2nd T20I vs AFG

Former Indian cricketer has a big desire to see Virat Kohli open India's innings with Rohit Sharma in the 2nd T20I match against Afghanistan.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India plays Afghanistan in T20 2 of 3 today at 7:00 p.m., leading 1-0 from their convincing victory in the first T20I. With fifteen balls remaining, they won by six wickets thanks to their outstanding effort. India wants to keep winning while Afghanistan wants to get back on track. The next game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore is expected to feature fierce action and exciting moments.  

3 things you need to know 

  • India prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup 
  • India leads the series by 1-0 
  • Virat Kohli will be returning to action in the 2nd T20I

Also Read: MS Dhoni turns down a fan's autograph request- WATCH

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra desires Virat Kohli to open the second IND vs AFG T20I

Aakash Chopra supports a strategic shift in India's batting strategy, arguing that Virat Kohli should take over as opener, beginning with the second T20I against Afghanistan on January 14 in Indore. Kohli, who missed the first T20I in Mohali owing to personal issues, is likely to rejoin the Indian side and is expected to participate in the upcoming encounter.

Advertisement

Chopra expressed his thoughts in a distinctive video on his YouTube channel, stating his conviction that Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be an excellent opening partnership for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He urges the pair to adopt this position beginning with the Sunday game, emphasising the potential benefits of this strategy by declaring at the 1:30 mark. Aakash Chopra said: 

“If you see the entire World Cup, Virat Kohli has a playing style and he scores a lot of runs when he follows that template. Even in T20s, he rarely starts hitting fours and sixes from the first ball. He takes his time. If he has to run at a strike rate of 150, he does that in the powerplay.”

“In New York or the West Indies, the pitches will be such that there will be more chances of runs getting scored in the first six overs. So ideally you want Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be together from the start. If you have to follow that template, start it now.”

Also Read: Gurbaz surprises his sleeping KKR teammate Rinku Singh - WATCH

Advertisement

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Advertisement

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib/Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement